Knoll (KNL) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 89.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 372,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,348 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 415,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 131,467 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL: CHAIRMAN BURTON B. STANIAR WILL RETIRE MAY 8; 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Knoll Reports Strong Start to 2018

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 89,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 331,622 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 106,867 shares to 247,557 shares, valued at $17.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Ho (NYSE:AMTD) by 26,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television (NYSE:GTN).

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. KNL’s profit will be $21.90M for 13.32 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs LP holds 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) or 17,950 shares. Skyline Asset LP invested in 561,500 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Sei Co owns 14,423 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Century Companies holds 300,171 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 81,635 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0% or 11,775 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 3,500 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 47,974 shares. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 3 shares. 43,348 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) or 628,216 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 21,847 shares. D E Shaw And Com has invested 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 469,900 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4,651 shares to 292,861 shares, valued at $25.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Supervielle Sa by 866,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.