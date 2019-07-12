Knoll (KNL) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; 1492 Capital Management Lifted Holding in Vonage Hldgs (VG) by $1.90 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 89.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 372,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,348 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 415,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 166,663 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Knoll Reports Strong Start to 2018; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, May 4 Interview with Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q EPS 31c

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. It is down 2.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 17,521 shares to 63,630 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 26,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,488 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0% stake. Hartford Financial Mgmt reported 225 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd reported 16,728 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.53M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research stated it has 189,525 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 49,092 shares. Amer Century holds 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 14,738 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 577,992 shares. Argent Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 300,225 shares. First Washington has 2.71% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 532,927 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 70,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 21,650 were reported by Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Com. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 295,467 shares. 86,725 are owned by Perkins Capital Mngmt. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 185,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 10,251 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 199 shares stake. Sei Investments Com reported 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Dean Capital Mgmt reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.13% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 47,400 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 153,587 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 81,443 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc owns 59,670 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 647 shares. Foundry Prns Llc holds 0.04% or 58,747 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 147,990 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 27,758 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc by 192,321 shares to 386,142 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 10,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).