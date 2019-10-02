Knoll (KNL) Shareholder Delphi Management Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose; As Wabtec (WAB) Share Value Rose, Holder Utah Retirement Systems Lifted Stake

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 4,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 29,833 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 24,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.77. About 576,923 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 16,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 59,122 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 75,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 43,829 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Knoll Reports Strong Start to 2018; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $111.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss And C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,054 shares to 11,229 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) by 10,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold KNL shares while 45 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KNL’s profit will be $24.97M for 12.19 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,370 shares to 30,638 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,903 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.