Knoll (KNL) Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Boosted Position by $716,188; 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While White Pine Capital Cut Holding

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 157,538 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31 million, down from 160,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 32,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 114,189 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 81,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 193,600 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – AJC Commemorates Mireille Knoll, Murdered French Holocaust Survivor; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 77,290 shares to 94,709 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,893 shares, and cut its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.

More notable recent Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Knoll: Still Worth Riding Out The Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Knoll Acquires Fully NYSE:KNL – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knoll Reports Strong Second Quarter Results NYSE:KNL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold KNL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 42.48 million shares or 0.18% more from 42.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 456,277 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 153,687 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 20,967 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 292,168 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.02% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) or 3,914 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc owns 31,697 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 490,242 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 63,514 shares in its portfolio. 2,835 were reported by Cordasco Financial. Martingale Asset Lp holds 24,457 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). 51,900 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc reported 39,133 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M’s Outsized Post-Earnings Drop Is A Warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 65,980 shares to 110,015 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset LP holds 0.01% or 1,209 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4,976 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% or 134,514 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 9,913 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. 13,713 were accumulated by Appleton Inc Ma. Ing Groep Nv has 0.82% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 33,249 shares. 219,218 were accumulated by Conning Inc. Perkins Coie has invested 2.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Finemark Bank holds 0.59% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 61,493 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 35,990 are owned by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt owns 1,603 shares.