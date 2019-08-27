Knoll Inc. (KNL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) is a company in the Business Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Knoll Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.80% of all Business Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Knoll Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.44% of all Business Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Knoll Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knoll Inc. 0.00% 19.10% 5.90% Industry Average 3.64% 32.31% 5.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Knoll Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Knoll Inc. N/A 21 14.42 Industry Average 272.57M 7.50B 19.75

Knoll Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Knoll Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Knoll Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knoll Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.00 2.63

As a group, Business Equipment companies have a potential upside of 105.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Knoll Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knoll Inc. 3.37% 4.53% 13.69% 23.41% 14.55% 47.15% Industry Average 3.40% 3.80% 12.30% 16.64% 15.81% 30.34%

For the past year Knoll Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Knoll Inc. are 1.2 and 0.5. Competitively, Knoll Inc.’s competitors have 1.48 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Knoll Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Knoll Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Knoll Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.47. In other hand, Knoll Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.26 which is 26.22% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Knoll Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Knoll Inc.’s competitors beat Knoll Inc.

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and home in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings. The company offers systems furniture consisting of integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead storage cabinets. It also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, and stand-alone desks and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, lighting, and storage; various lounge seating; side, cafÃ©, and dining chairs; barstools; and training, conference, dining, and occasional tables. In addition, the company offers fabrics, upholstery, leather, handcrafted rugs, and related architectural products. It serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality primarily through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, independent dealers, and independent retailers, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.