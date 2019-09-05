Knightsbridge Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) by $4.00 Million as Shares Rose; Advisor Partners Increased Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Shares Rose

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 140,385 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 11,913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 10,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $208.71. About 681,986 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Team Up to Invest More Than $300M in Argentinian Real Estate; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ON ACCOR SHARE SALE; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs says 2018 global oil demand still on track for growth; 30/05/2018 – eFinCareers(AU): Morning Coffee: The new way of retiring from Goldman Sachs aged 30. “Silly hours” banker becomes fire; 06/03/2018 – COHN’S DEPARTURE DATE IS TO BE DETERMINED BUT IT WILL BE A FEW WEEKS -WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.75 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – White House’s Sanders: Trump has number of candidates to succeed Cohn

