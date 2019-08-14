Knightsbridge Asset Management Raised Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $4.00 Million; Century Cmntys (CCS) Valuation Rose While Gratia Capital Lifted Position by $673,049

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $820.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 119,776 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $141.67. About 1.02M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Century Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. sponsors Polo, Puppies and The Prince event at Denver Polo Club Aug. 3 – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces new model grand openings at Expression at College Park in Mountain House June 1 – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company invested in 0% or 30 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.11% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,505 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0.59% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 6,218 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 8,438 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 307,279 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 136,384 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.27% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 372,871 shares. Glenview Capital Lc reported 4.92 million shares or 5.14% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth holds 1,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd owns 95,627 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,825 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc holds 0.07% or 2,560 shares in its portfolio. Continental Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% or 12,556 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, O’Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Charles Schwab dumps Hawaii employee-award trip citing â€˜reputational risksâ€™ – San Francisco Business Times” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.