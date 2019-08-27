Knightsbridge Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by $657,611; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Position Upped by Northrock Partners Llc

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 101.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 25,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 51,047 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 25,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 481,078 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 1.55 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc by 354,207 shares to 60,116 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. WETHERBEE ROBERT S also bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares. Powers Elizabeth C had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,340 on Wednesday, August 14. 2,900 shares were bought by Harris Timothy J, worth $51,620. 2,000 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $35,060 were bought by Davis Elliot S. Shares for $36,360 were bought by BALL M LEROY on Tuesday, August 13.

