Knightsbridge Asset Management Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $4.00 Million; Market Value Declined; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Cut Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $29.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (APD) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 156,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 588,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.39 million, down from 745,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $225.94. About 433,783 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 367,863 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc by 354,207 shares to 60,116 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.