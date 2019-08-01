Knightsbridge Asset Management Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Position by $4.00 Million; Entergy New (ETR) Market Valuation Rose While Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted by $875,235 Its Stake

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64B market cap company. The stock increased 6.74% or $9.36 during the last trading session, reaching $148.31. About 2.51M shares traded or 82.66% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 9,213 shares as the company's stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 138,163 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 128,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.07. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 25,345 shares to 26,923 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 32,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,638 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 180,283 are owned by Ajo Ltd Partnership. 6,900 are owned by Advisory Network. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 68,969 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Ltd Llc owns 6,640 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 2,370 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 679 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 19,517 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.91 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Washington Tru Retail Bank owns 1,184 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Com owns 5,573 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 609,862 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 1,384 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 3,057 shares.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc by 354,207 shares to 60,116 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.