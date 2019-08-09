Knightsbridge Asset Management Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $4.00 Million; Share Value Rose; As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Trimmed Position by $2.71 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $139.97. About 196,170 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 21,878 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – globenewswire.com” on December 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Cars.com Inc. (CARS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Lodging Q1 comp RevPar +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl has 238,500 shares. Century reported 125,656 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 157,285 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc owns 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 41,025 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested in 6,421 shares. Parkside National Bank And Trust owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 16 shares. 118,401 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 161,807 shares. Northern Corporation owns 2.36M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 19,515 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Geode Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1.01M shares.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 43,396 shares to 366,903 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.