Knightsbridge Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) by $4.00 Million; Falcon Edge Capital LP Position in Red Hat (RHT) Increased by $873,600

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $143.26. About 201,985 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 2,807 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 1,466 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 43,320 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2.00 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 109,699 shares. Optimum Invest has 2,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 37,762 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada has 185,294 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,612 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 302 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Advsrs Ltd has 11,839 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Bb&T reported 22,895 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested in 7,410 shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Legal General Grp Public Lc accumulated 1.42M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Comm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4,100 shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). New York-based Asset Strategies has invested 0.57% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Menta Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 6,806 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt has 0.97% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Moon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 26,723 shares. Stanley Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 60,000 shares or 3.44% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 95,627 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com. Bb&T Corporation has 22,974 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).