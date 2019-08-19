Knightsbridge Asset Management Increased Holding in Mckesson (MCK) as Stock Rose; America First Investment Advisors Decreased Its Automatic Data Processin (ADP) Holding by $750,639 as Shares Rose

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 112,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, down from 117,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 840,956 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.43M shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com owns 6,857 shares. Amer Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Asset Management holds 0.1% or 17,543 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has 0.38% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 29,783 are owned by Capital Fund Mgmt. 6,604 were reported by Huntington Bancshares. 49,883 were accumulated by First Interstate Bancshares. Renaissance Llc has 242,910 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp owns 160,821 shares. Ruffer Llp invested 3.53% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 203 shares. Tekla Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 70,720 shares. 19,888 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. Madison Invest Holdings owns 10,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

