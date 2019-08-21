Knightsbridge Asset Management Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Lowered by $4.45 Million as Stock Value Rose; Live Your Vision Increased Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $413,010 as Share Value Declined

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 18.67 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.19. About 1.44 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco 1 (STPZ) by 8,848 shares to 1,224 shares, valued at $63,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV) by 67,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,475 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,756 were accumulated by Somerset Grp Inc Limited Liability. 100,033 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Vigilant Capital Llc holds 99,892 shares. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Geode Limited Liability has 0.92% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 124,184 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Mufg Americas invested 1.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spc Finance reported 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.11% or 24.84M shares. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne has 4.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 10 reported 3.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.25% or 13,570 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.15% or 16,653 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt holds 0.83% or 27,861 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 225,320 shares. 4,000 are owned by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Chieftain Mngmt reported 12.93% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 67,946 shares. Raymond James And owns 64,052 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 147,214 shares. Miles holds 0.9% or 7,936 shares in its portfolio. Atria Llc accumulated 16,944 shares. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Lp has 2.29% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 455,000 shares. Blackrock reported 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tiverton Asset Management stated it has 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Granite Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 2,748 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 540,533 shares in its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.13% or 16,645 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability accumulated 5,055 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA’s TriStar to open downtown clinic – Nashville Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.