Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Upped Its Pg&E Crop (PCG) Holding; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Raised Its Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) Holding by $615,419 as Stock Declined

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.36 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 87,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.44 million, up from 5.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 32,261 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 08/03/2018 – S&P Cuts Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rating to B- From B; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 43,396 shares to 366,903 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Generation Advsrs Lc has invested 3.17% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hennessy Advisors holds 0.53% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 635,449 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 627,504 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Knighthead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 10.43 million shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 200,024 shares. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 6.72M shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 217,650 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sachem Head Capital Mgmt LP has 3.73% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.45M shares. Stonehill Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 35.07% or 6.54M shares. Allstate Corp reported 37,289 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 1,235 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity.

