Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Upped Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $4.00 Million as Share Price Declined; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Stock Price Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33 million shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.96B, EST. $2.81B; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 833,534 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc by 354,207 shares to 60,116 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp stated it has 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Neumann Mgmt Limited Liability has 4,215 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bp Plc invested in 0.1% or 21,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co holds 552,295 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 2,377 were reported by Rampart Investment. Conning reported 5,417 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 372,871 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Alps Advsrs Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 7,460 shares. Midas holds 0.57% or 11,365 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Golub Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 11,691 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.08% or 614,462 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Oz Mgmt LP invested 0.92% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 1.76M shares. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 6,797 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 73,198 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thornburg Inv Mgmt invested in 0.89% or 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Hbk Invests LP has 0.16% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 181,400 shares. 143,500 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 10,285 were accumulated by Weik Management. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 518,217 shares. Carroll Associate Inc reported 4,457 shares. Bp Public Limited Company reported 34,000 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 24,746 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

