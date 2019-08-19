Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $4.45 Million as Valuation Rose; Barrett Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Verisk Analytics Com (VRSK) by $390,355 as Valuation Rose

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (VRSK) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 236,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 239,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $158.12. About 153,835 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.35. About 366,601 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,536 shares to 392,421 shares, valued at $39.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Korea Investment stated it has 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Advisory Inc reported 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp reported 28,988 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 2,453 are owned by Rampart Invest Ltd Co. 420,733 were reported by Bristol John W & Co New York. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 8,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Lc holds 205,800 shares. Ensemble Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 29,770 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 1,847 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation holds 13,460 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Farmers Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mawer Mgmt Limited reported 1.89 million shares stake.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Crop (NYSE:PCG) by 38,683 shares to 249,216 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust has invested 1.43% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 0.02% or 5,055 shares in its portfolio. 3,780 are owned by Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability reported 1,807 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Amer Interest Gru holds 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 113,369 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 295,145 shares stake. 1,580 were reported by Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com. Fifth Third Bankshares has 2,101 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 2.16M shares. Hbk Investments Lp owns 118,708 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 2,618 shares.

