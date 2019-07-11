Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Valuation Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Stock Rose, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lifted Position

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 846,712 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 13,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,499 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 124,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 4.27M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $856.08M for 13.94 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,148 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.