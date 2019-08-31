Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Market Value Rose; As Signature Bank (SBNY) Market Value Declined, Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Increased Its Holding

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 779,014 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 1943.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 4,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 4,495 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 420,444 shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,856 shares to 14,135 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 39,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,282 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,780 are owned by Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 11,010 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 83,166 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.65% or 458,748 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 121,560 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & holds 30,925 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 34,438 are owned by Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.67% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 224,748 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 140,200 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Denali Ltd Liability Corp invested in 112,500 shares. Moreover, Harvest Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 11,770 shares to 88,324 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.