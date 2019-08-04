Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $4.45 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lifted by $947,089 Its Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 39,830 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 34,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,117 shares to 13,985 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Artal Group Sa reported 3.08% stake. Accuvest Global reported 0.87% stake. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ca holds 1.44% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 19,150 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance stated it has 634,611 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Washington Commerce holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 35,905 shares. Fagan Associate reported 9,241 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,209 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 22,102 shares. Stanley holds 1.23% or 28,209 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 116,363 shares. Federated Pa owns 8,190 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 21,829 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Synovus Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 899,010 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc reported 0.34% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,763 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 540,533 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 22,707 were reported by Stifel. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 51,954 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Loomis Sayles LP accumulated 124 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.9% or 43,318 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. Shares for $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896 worth of stock. 28,084 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $3.90 million were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. 263 shares valued at $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72 million.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 11,770 shares to 88,324 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.