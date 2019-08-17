Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $4.45 Million; Market Value Rose; As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Share Value Declined, Falcon Point Capital Lowered Position

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 28,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 55,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 83,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 367,787 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp. by 32,226 shares to 253,858 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 124,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,828 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 8,160 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 36 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Lyon Street Capital Lc has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Lpl Limited Liability reported 32,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Navellier & has invested 0.53% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,793 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Driehaus Mngmt Lc reported 29,184 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 12,813 shares. New York-based Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Nicholas Inv Lp, a California-based fund reported 61,786 shares. Logan Capital Management has 0.41% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 107,570 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust Co owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

