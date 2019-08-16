Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Raised Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $4.00 Million; Deprince Race & Zollo Increased Interface (TILE) Stake by $3.20 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $145.12. About 617,421 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 213,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $647.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 63,887 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn holds 108 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 245,066 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bartlett Com Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 28,773 shares. Prudential Public has 0.46% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1.15 million shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd holds 0.13% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 38,573 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0.04% or 2.03M shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% or 12,763 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc has 99,289 shares. First Financial Bank Tru Of Newtown holds 2,763 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division invested 0.23% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Eagle Asset Management has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 44,300 shares. 5.66 million are owned by Invesco Ltd.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Busey Corp by 57,424 shares to 851,136 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 148,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.