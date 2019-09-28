Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Yy (YY) by $2.96 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Park National Trimmed Its Position by $591,723

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 4,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 339,020 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.22 million, down from 343,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 42,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 124,385 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67M, up from 81,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.50 million shares traded or 140.33% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 517,795 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cleararc Capital stated it has 36,103 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Renaissance Investment Limited has invested 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Linscomb And Williams stated it has 0.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Taurus Asset Management Limited holds 63,367 shares. Moreover, Karp Cap Corporation has 1.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bridgeway Management Incorporated invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nomura Asset Management Communication reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community Services Gru Lc has 23,542 shares. Ifrah Serv stated it has 1,470 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 414,044 shares. Davy Asset Management Ltd reported 67,280 shares. Eastern Bank holds 1.6% or 180,619 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 135,764 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation Rei (NYSE:AMT) by 3,153 shares to 33,595 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Tactical High Yiel (HYLS) by 22,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Core Select Bond Et.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $145.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 42,419 shares to 70,281 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.