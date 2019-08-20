Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $4.45 Million; Lincoln National Holds Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 68,707 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 64,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.19. About 3.60 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $122.65. About 291,294 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 24,941 shares to 32,227 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,665 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.