Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $4.45 Million as Stock Price Rose; Callahan Advisors Holds Position in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.45M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 7,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 32,912 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 25,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 780,527 shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares to 84,265 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,824 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,148 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright & Assoc invested in 11,460 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, M&T Bancorp has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 22,504 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd holds 23,220 shares. The Luxembourg-based Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). South State has 2,060 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.4% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 497,208 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Com invested in 3,661 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 3.12 million shares or 0.67% of the stock. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,161 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.52% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hexavest accumulated 248,557 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Advsrs has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 424,540 shares.