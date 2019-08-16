Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Pg&E Crop (PCG) Stake by $657,611 as Market Value Declined; Tirschwell & Loewy Has Cut Its Holding in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) as Stock Were Volatile

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.67% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 12.63 million shares traded or 70.85% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 9,442 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 507,221 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77M, down from 516,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 1.86M shares traded or 44.58% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E shareholders plan $15B rights issue – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PG&E Wildfire Assistance Program Accepting Applications for Aid – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.