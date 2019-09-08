Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Pg&E Crop (PCG); Bank Amer (BAC) Position Boosted by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.31M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 102,915 shares to 107,067 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment owns 17,517 shares. 7.60M are held by D E Shaw & Com. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 3.44 million shares. Incline Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.64% or 457,875 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 2,372 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 200,024 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has 3.70 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 16.72 million shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cohen Steers owns 500,670 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mackenzie stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Dynamic Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.84% or 44,066 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,409 shares to 20,678 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,362 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

