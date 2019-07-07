Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Mckesson (MCK) by $4.00 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Position Held by Moab Capital Partners Llc

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 958,816 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08M shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund owns 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,514 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 78,123 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Veritable Lp stated it has 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 16,220 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp owns 1.33 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.21% or 2.34M shares. Citigroup stated it has 460,686 shares. Moreover, Alpine Associate Mngmt has 4.46% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 740,336 shares. Moreover, Intll Group has 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 65,113 shares. 1,815 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru Inc. Westfield Com Lp accumulated 0.08% or 60,656 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 2,418 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 22,886 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Yakira Capital Mgmt invested in 97,500 shares or 5.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Red Hat reports mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 1.80M shares to 217,636 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,750 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.03% or 386,639 shares. Security Natl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Butensky And Cohen Security Inc holds 1.15% or 13,518 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 5,578 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated reported 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cna Corp has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 2,861 shares. Cambridge Advisors invested in 0.05% or 41,648 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Tru stated it has 4,274 shares. Argyle Capital Management Inc accumulated 21,575 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sio Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 51,300 shares. Perritt Capital Management holds 0.16% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 3,640 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 2,891 shares stake.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Eversource Energy (ES) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: CenterPoint Energy, McKesson and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.