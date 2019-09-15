Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.77 Million as Stock Value Rose; Centurylink Investment Management Company Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 8,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,859 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 44,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 181.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 9,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,242 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,180 shares to 3,178 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,275 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgewood Management invested in 2,600 shares. Bluemar Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 66,729 shares. Founders Secs Limited Liability Co owns 3,066 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 3.98 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.60 million shares. Axa stated it has 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gavea Investimentos Ltda has 59,761 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs stated it has 1,467 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wealthquest holds 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,772 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 8,535 shares. Bp Pcl holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 257,100 shares. Peavine Limited Liability Company reported 2,605 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 364,743 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Learned Its Lesson – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for AAPL – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch And Forbes Limited Co holds 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 550,489 shares. 2.51M are owned by First Republic Investment Management. Bailard, California-based fund reported 173,549 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 17,579 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 5,368 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Ca owns 6,739 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers holds 0.1% or 23,563 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prns has 3.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,965 shares. Virginia-based Management Va has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 112,692 shares or 5.94% of their US portfolio. St Johns Invest Management Company holds 20,446 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Pioneer Fincl Bank N A Or holds 4.62% or 56,530 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Co owns 303,850 shares or 8.27% of their US portfolio. Holderness Invests owns 32,878 shares.