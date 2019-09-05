Knightsbridge Asset Management Decreased Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $4.45 Million; Silverback Asset Management Position in Mattel (Put) (MAT) Has Lifted by $5.98 Million as Market Value Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 1.08M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO SEVEN EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Bond Transaction Improves Liquidity; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Bonds To B1; Affirms Other Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 20/04/2018 – Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s family says judge blocks improper use of brand; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 27/04/2018 – Mattel’s Barbie Brand Carries Quarter, Mutes Toys `R’ Us Effect; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing: Margo Georgiadis Isn’t Entitled to Any Separation Payments or Benefits; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Appoints Ynon Kreiz CEO, Replacing Margo Georgiadis — MarketWatch

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 276,865 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 11,770 shares to 88,324 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29M for 14.46 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.56 million shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 7,003 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 249,017 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 146 are owned by Earnest Prns Ltd. 26,692 were accumulated by United Capital Advisers Limited Liability. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 121,560 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd owns 0.16% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 23,220 shares. New York-based Healthcor Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.77% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.65% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 458,748 shares. 240,335 are held by Voya Invest Limited Liability Co. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% or 587 shares. Fil owns 1.12 million shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 60,100 shares. Foster Motley has 19,702 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

