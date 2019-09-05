Knightsbridge Asset Management Decreased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb (CBU) Share Price Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Upped Its Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (CBU) by 527.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 85,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 102,226 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 16,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 107,227 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 1.55 million shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,148 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.30 million for 14.58 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:RLJ) by 22,963 shares to 42,388 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Reit Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 13,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863 shares, and cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group In.