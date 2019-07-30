Knightsbridge Asset Management Cut Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $4.45 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Position Upped by Blue Edge Capital Llc

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 7 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,301 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620.77 million, up from 9,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 6.32 million shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.16. About 2.44 million shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,135 were reported by Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 3,419 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,178 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Omers Administration invested in 6,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Chieftain has 12.93% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 167,403 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com reported 668 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Crescent Park Mgmt LP accumulated 286,481 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 3.12 million shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership reported 2,564 shares stake. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.78% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 163,500 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt owns 11,401 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 26,466 shares.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,148 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $27.62 million activity. $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Morrow J William sold 263 shares worth $36,979. The insider STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72M. Shares for $64,807 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) by 14,884 shares to 23,964 shares, valued at $1.20B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,482 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 10,791 shares. 25,373 are owned by Mraz Amerine. Ws Management Lllp holds 1.09% or 268,601 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Raymond James And Assoc owns 860,890 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hightower Trust Services Lta holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 18,508 shares. Ajo LP holds 1.42% or 4.11M shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 3,250 shares. Cleararc accumulated 27,520 shares. 3,913 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Lc. Jacobs & Ca has 13,472 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Co holds 0.21% or 717,098 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 117,999 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Weiss Multi owns 303,686 shares.