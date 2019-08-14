Knightsbridge Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Pg&E Crop (PCG); As Getty Rlty New (GTY) Market Value Declined, Chatham Capital Group Upped by $576,544 Its Holding

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 6.33 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 79,816 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 43,396 shares to 366,903 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 544 shares. 144,349 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bluefin Trading Ltd holds 0.64% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 247,640 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap LP holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 943,900 shares. Centerbridge Prtnrs LP has 16.49% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lenox Wealth accumulated 55 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 185,256 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Investment Inc holds 17,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,403 shares. Moreover, Newtyn Limited Liability Company has 16.31% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,334 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 1.04 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc owns 15,643 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 10,894 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 23,031 shares. 24,888 were accumulated by Group Incorporated. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 7,397 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 954 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 301,291 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 21,938 shares. 122,697 were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 29,384 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 57,088 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer reported 879 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). New York-based Art Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 231,548 shares.

