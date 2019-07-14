Knightsbridge Asset Management Boosted Its Mckesson (MCK) Position by $4.00 Million; Stock Declined; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Fulton Bank Boosted Stake

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.50 million shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 3,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,802 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 26,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps

