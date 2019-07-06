Knighthead Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) by $29.05 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Ntv Asset Management Has Raised by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 3.46 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 10,000 shares. Moreover, P Schoenfeld Asset LP has 0.64% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Steadfast Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 6.72 million shares. 535,000 are held by Rbf Cap Lc. Millennium Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 1.18 million shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Jet Investors Lp has 6.36% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 37,500 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mutual Of America Management Ltd invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Vident Invest Advisory Limited has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nokota Management LP has invested 2.09% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 6,809 are held by Whittier Comm. New Generation Ltd Liability reported 252,651 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company reported 3.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gladius Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Becker Management Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 429,477 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 63,814 shares. 95,378 are owned by Homrich And Berg. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancshares Of Stockton reported 24,548 shares stake. Rbo Lc holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,838 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt invested in 2.39% or 15,403 shares. Bangor Comml Bank invested in 21,845 shares or 0.78% of the stock. South Street Advisors Limited has 80,795 shares for 4.65% of their portfolio. Muhlenkamp And holds 5.68% or 63,143 shares. Cap Glob Invsts holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.49 million shares.