Knighthead Capital Management Upped Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $168.84 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Pitcairn Company Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,627 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 37,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $140.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 1.13 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why PG&E Delayed Its Annual Meeting – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Jolted Higher on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “As Bankruptcy Drags On, PG&E Loses Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Under PG&E New Bankruptcy Plan Shareholders Could Face Massive Dilution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The California Wildfire Commission Report Means For PG&E – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mackenzie Financial holds 100,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Summit Secs Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Numerixs Techs holds 0.47% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 203,948 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 97,666 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 856,140 shares. Tpg (Sbs) Advsrs owns 1.59 million shares. Hound Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 4.85 million shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nokota Mngmt Lp has 2.09% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.87M shares. Aviva Public holds 0.02% or 195,347 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 41,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.19% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 457,875 were accumulated by Incline Global Management Ltd Company. Jet Capital Investors Limited Partnership reported 6.36% stake.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,572 shares to 55,489 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,844 are held by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Hikari Tsushin has invested 2.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 23,011 are held by Autus Asset Limited Liability Corp. Foundation Resources Management reported 1,509 shares. Kopp Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,008 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Com owns 49,373 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Lc has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rothschild Investment Il has invested 1.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.65 million shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd Com stated it has 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 1.22 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc owns 7,062 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 5,589 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.