Knighthead Capital Management Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Has Trimmed by $2.80 Million as Share Value Declined; Allstate Increased Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $4.09 Million as Market Value Rose

Allstate Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 284.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 454,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,857 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 159,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 113.50 million shares traded or 121.99% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. It is down 26.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE stock turns lower, as CFO departure and rising 737 Max costs distract from upbeat results, raised outlook – MarketWatch” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Could Shorten – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Juniper, Sangamo, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tax Loss Harvesting With GE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 113,057 are owned by Interocean Cap Limited Company. Timber Creek Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 5,105 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated invested in 218,159 shares. Palouse holds 67,267 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 0.52% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cs Mckee LP reported 1.22% stake. Raymond James Finance Ser has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan owns 0.92% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 179,400 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc, California-based fund reported 6,921 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 146,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 2,310 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Llc reported 58,449 shares. 1.09 million are owned by Hartford Inv Mgmt. Css Ltd Com Il stated it has 840,039 shares.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 13,001 shares to 49,514 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 9,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,597 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Limited has 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 320,184 shares. Brandes Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested 2.82% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Invesco has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Redwood Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.84% or 880,385 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance accumulated 134,109 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 22,223 shares. Schroder Management Gru accumulated 9.58 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 22,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co reported 730,916 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Corp has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Barclays Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 295,155 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc owns 30.66M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Glendon Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.18% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 51,701 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $47.21 million for 34.79 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% EPS growth.