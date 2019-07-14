Knighthead Capital Management Stake In Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Was Has Lifted; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Valuation Rose, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cut Position

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 8.86 million shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,191 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Co has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 16,136 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 87,590 shares. 9,852 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 734,932 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 258,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments LP invested in 0.42% or 1.80 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 77,765 shares. 200,024 were reported by Strs Ohio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 956,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Mgmt reported 10,000 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% or 35,322 shares in its portfolio. 249,216 are owned by Knightsbridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Regions Fincl holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 23 shares.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06M for 16.38 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.