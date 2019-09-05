Knighthead Capital Management Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Cut by $2.80 Million; Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lowered Holding as Market Value Declined

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 7.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 703,362 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 8,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 53,035 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 61,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $6.9 during the last trading session, reaching $199. About 43,798 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.23M for 9.89 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Gator Capitalâ€™s Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Buy SVB Financial Group At $195, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: SIVB, TWTR – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SVB (SIVB) Down 16.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs holds 1,672 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Palisade Lc Nj has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma invested in 24,172 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.49% or 33,917 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 107 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Liability stated it has 66,222 shares. Endeavour Advisors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 42,782 shares. Hanseatic Services reported 181 shares. Systematic Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,504 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 29,333 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,500 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Citigroup reported 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 12,225 shares to 28,926 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 12,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 1.73 million shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 53,757 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Waddell And Reed Inc has 0.04% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Glendon Mgmt Lp holds 0.18% or 52,250 shares. Bamco Inc reported 0.24% stake. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 3,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Mgmt Commerce reported 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Saba Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 348,770 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 218,643 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Limited Company has 0.71% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Redwood Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.84% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 443,302 shares.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Renewed Trade Hopes, Tech Sector Lift Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $350.03M for 2.56 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.