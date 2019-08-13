Knighthead Capital Management Position in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Has Increased as Valuation Declined; Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Share Value Rose While Endurant Capital Management LP Boosted by $1.45 Million Its Holding

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 396,514 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 08/03/2018 – OCUL SAYS ANTICIPATING DEXTENZA NDA RESUBMISSION IN 1H; 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys New 3% Position in Ocular Therapeutix; 09/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implan; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Anticipates DEXTENZA NDA Resubmission in 1H; 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.56% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 11.03M shares traded or 49.36% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 358,641 shares to 102,593 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 100,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,263 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. York Cap Mgmt Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5.15M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caspian Lp has invested 64.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 181 are held by Country Trust Commercial Bank. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has 7,980 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 149,494 shares. Raymond James Advisors reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.27M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited invested in 0.01% or 41,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1.33 million shares. Lonestar Lc holds 220,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 3.70M shares. 767 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt.

