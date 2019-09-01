Knighthead Capital Management Position in Pg&E (PCG) Upped as Valuation Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Ims Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 5.23 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 3,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix (NFLX) Inks Deal With Game of Thrones Creators – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97 million for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,470 shares. 2.53M were reported by Edgewood Management Ltd Llc. Cap Ltd Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bragg Advsr has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,027 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.75M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 4,441 shares. Symmetry Peak Limited Co reported 2,500 shares. Finemark Comml Bank & Tru invested in 1,248 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 17,916 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Inc has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 274 shares. Diversified Trust owns 0.21% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 12,121 shares. Cleararc Inc reported 10,576 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 472 shares. M Holdings Securities holds 0.24% or 2,903 shares.