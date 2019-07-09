Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position by $2.80 Million; Francisco Partners Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) as Stock Declined

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.55M market cap company. It closed at $4.2 lastly. It is down 41.55% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 840,806 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources reported 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Walleye Trading stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Corecommodity Mgmt Lc reported 0.46% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Van Eck Associate holds 1,357 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Highland Management Lp stated it has 326,600 shares. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 902,343 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 399 shares. Alpine Global Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 42,713 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp holds 0.22% or 9.58 million shares. Ing Groep Nv has 1.75 million shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 530,919 shares. Ems Capital LP holds 280,000 shares. 11,627 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Company. Gam Ag accumulated 219,439 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.66 million for 20.60 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

