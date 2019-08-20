Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $2.80 Million; As State Street Corp. (STT) Stock Price Declined, Coho Partners LTD Raised Its Stake

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 3.25 million shares traded or 31.82% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in State Street Corp. (STT) by 44.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 866,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.66 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in State Street Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 2.14 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.93 million shares to 10.43M shares, valued at $185.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.