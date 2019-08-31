Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) as Stock Value Rose; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.58M, down from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 3.23M shares traded or 29.90% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35,000 shares to 91,900 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 234,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Millennium Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.80M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 8,160 shares. Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership has 451,974 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt has 0.18% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Connecticut-based Gramercy Funds Mngmt Limited has invested 5.08% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Van Eck Assocs, New York-based fund reported 1,357 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1,455 shares. Saba Cap Mgmt Lp reported 348,770 shares. 31,780 are owned by Stevens Capital Mngmt L P. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 38,844 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Plc has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 899,682 shares.

