Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake by $2.80 Million as Share Price Rose; As Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Its Position by $110.38 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 94.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 102,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 108,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 1.14 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 1.15 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 615,000 shares to 715,000 shares, valued at $13.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.