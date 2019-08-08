Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position by $2.80 Million; Stock Price Rose; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Has Boosted Its Holding

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 489,695 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 156,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 419,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59 million, up from 263,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $160.78. About 10.46M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 8,549 shares to 323,490 shares, valued at $19.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (NYSE:ASR) by 6,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,588 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 3,163 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 821,823 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0.06% or 57,400 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading invested in 29,624 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs owns 186,321 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Lp has 0.25% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 84,345 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Barclays Public Llc reported 295,155 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 899,682 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 22,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 62,076 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 902,343 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 35,174 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 23,062 shares. 3,479 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives.