Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined While Stanley Capital Management Lowered Holding

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $302.12. About 938,702 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 1.26M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Investment Ptnrs Lp has 8.65 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.17% or 485,323 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 3.74M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 2.04M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 218,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 821,823 shares. Serengeti Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.24% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 305,298 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% or 326,600 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 0.04% or 1.10M shares. Ftb holds 296 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 572,294 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% or 23,062 shares in its portfolio.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71 million shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.