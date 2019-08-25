Knighthead Capital Management Lifted Its Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Holding by $29.05 Million; Share Value Declined; Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Market Value Declined While Ecofin LTD Has Raised by $1.73 Million Its Position

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 29,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 176,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, up from 147,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 2.58 million shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent disclosures raise questions about what PG&E knew before Camp Fire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PG&E Shares Tank After New Bankruptcy Rulings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E creditors to boost restructuring plan to $45B – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 149,503 shares. Northern stated it has 1.27 million shares. Dynamic Mngmt holds 2.84% or 44,066 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 13,403 shares. Taconic Capital Advisors LP invested 0.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Van Eck Associates holds 0.01% or 65,590 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 37.59 million shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). North Star Mgmt stated it has 2,610 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 9,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 196,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 17,255 shares.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Limited Liability Com holds 24,701 shares. Philadelphia Tru invested in 0.09% or 16,435 shares. Hartford Inv has invested 0.11% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,597 shares. Altrinsic Advsrs Llc invested in 1.18% or 431,187 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 176 shares. Adage Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.46 million shares. M&R Cap Mgmt reported 7,166 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 5,208 were reported by Brighton Jones Lc. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 5,499 shares. 50,578 were accumulated by Cadence Natl Bank Na. 252,644 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Pitcairn owns 0.03% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,434 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp accumulated 29,403 shares.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 103,773 shares to 714,586 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 694,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,541 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).