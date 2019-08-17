Knighthead Capital Management Increases Position in Pg&E (PCG); As Targa Resources (TRGP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $53.10 Million

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.06 million, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.54M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) notified California Public Utilities Commission of its election to participate in Wildfire Fund – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E seeks court approval for price cut deals on solar, battery contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 53,042 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 217,650 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pointstate LP holds 0.33% or 943,900 shares in its portfolio. Oaktree Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.41% or 1.22M shares. Blackrock owns 13.13 million shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 16,407 shares. Eminence Limited Partnership has 1.52% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.74 million shares. Pentwater Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 5.74 million shares stake. Tower (Trc) reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Allstate Corporation has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amp Capital Investors Ltd owns 0.05% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 504,453 shares. Knighthead Management Ltd Llc holds 34.43% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10.43 million shares. Baupost Group Inc Ltd Llc Ma has invested 3.66% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 22.17M are owned by Gallagher Fiduciary Ltd Co.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Provides Details on Planned Succession and Management Transition – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 103,098 shares to 5.96M shares, valued at $121.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).