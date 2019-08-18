Knighthead Capital Management Increased Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Stake by $29.05 Million as Shares Declined; New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 34,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 296,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 261,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 4.02M shares traded or 208.47% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC – TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 5.12 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 20,841 shares to 91,665 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,403 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

